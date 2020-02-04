Private hosp staff to begin strike on Tuesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A two-day strike by Kerala State Private Hospital Employees Federation demanding to resolve their minimum wage issue will begin on Tuesday at High Court junction. The strike will be inaugurated by CITU national secretary K Chandran Pillai.

The strike will also demand an end to the contract employment system in hospitals, the intervention of the Labour Department to curb exploitation in hospitals and release the list of departments where the minimum wage is yet to be declared. CITU state secretary C B Chandrababu, CPM district secretary C N Mohanan and others will take part.