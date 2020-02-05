Home Cities Kochi

6 kg of ganja worth Rs 3 lakh seized

The anti-narcotics squad has been carrying out frequent inspections to curb the transport of drugs on board trains as per the orders of Birendra Kumar, IG, RPF Southern Railway.

Published: 05th February 2020 06:55 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) anti-narcotics squad has seized six kilograms of dry ganja from Netravati Express during a routine checking conducted when the train was halted at Ernakulam South Railway station on Tuesday.

The ganja has been valued at Rs 3 lakh. According to the RPF, the ganja which was meant for supply in North Kerala, was found in three bundles stashed underneath a berth in the general compartment.
“The seizure was made under the provisions of the NDPS Act for further legal action,” said an RPF officer.

However, those transporting the bundles couldn’t be nabbed. It is suspected that the contraband originated from Coimbatore, which is a hub for narcotics suppliers who carry Kerala. The anti-narcotics squad has been carrying out frequent inspections to curb the transport of drugs on board trains as per the orders of Birendra Kumar, IG, RPF Southern Railway.

