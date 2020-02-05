Home Cities Kochi

Actress abduction case: Phones restricted in courtroom after accused clicked photographs

As part of the trial, Saleem was brought to the court. Before starting the trial, the court viewed the photographs clicked by the accused and his friend on their mobile phones.

Malayalam actor Dileep

Malayalam actor Dileep (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The day after police nabbed two persons including an accused in the actor abduction case for clicking photographs when the in-camera trial was being held at the Additional Special Sessions Court here, mobile phones of accused persons were restricted in the courtroom on Tuesday. The court also directed the Ernakulam North police to register a case against fifth accused Saleem and his friend Ashik who were caught for clicking photographs of the courtroom and vehicle in which the victim arrived at the court.

As part of the trial, Saleem was brought to the court. Before starting the trial, the court viewed the photographs clicked by the accused and his friend on their mobile phones. Later, a report filed by Ernakulam North police about the incident was considered. The court directed the police to register a case against the duo and carry out a further probe.

The prosecution requested the court to cancel the bail granted to Saleem. However, as the bail was granted by Kerala High Court, the prosecution has to approach the High Court for cancellation of the same. Considering the incident, the court on Tuesday decided to restrict mobile phones of the accused persons inside the courtroom when the in-camera trial proceedings are held.

Cross-examination
On Tuesday, except Dileep, all other accused persons turned up for the trial which commenced at 11am. An absent petition filed by Dileep was accepted by the court. As part of the trial, the counsel of five accused persons cross-examined the victim.

The counsel of three accused persons decided not to cross-examine the victim. The counsel of Dileep will be cross-examining the victim after receiving the report on verification of visuals of the crime from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Chandigarh. The counsel of Martin Antony decided to cross-examine victim after Dileep’s counsel. On the completion of cross-examination, the prosecution will examine the victim further.

Three witnesses today
The Additional Special Sessions Court will examine three witnesses on Wednesday. The witnesses include two relatives of the victim and a person who was running a wayside eatery. The accused persons had food from the wayside eatery at Angamaly before the abduction.The examination of the victim was held for four days. During the time, the court marked material objects including the SUV in which the victim was abused.

