Home Cities Kochi

‘Cochin Cancer Research Centre will be completed by September’

Members have also suggested that an undersecretary from the health department should be appointed to review the progress weekly.

Published: 05th February 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

cancer

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With yet another World Cancer Day passing by, patients in the district and from North Kerala may have to wait for another year to seek treatment at the Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC). According to officials of Inkel Ltd, construction will resume from February 10.

“We have been assured that construction of CCRC will be over by September. However, we have no confidence in the officials,” said Dr Sanil Kumar, member of Justice Krishna Iyer Movement. As part of observing the World Cancer Day, all members of the movement, led by M K Sanoo, had visited the construction site on Tuesday. “We expected the debris to have been cleared. But nothing of the sort has happened yet,” he said.

Another factor that caught their eye was the quality of the concrete. “Instead of concrete chunks, we were greeted with residues resembling ash. They were supposed to be building a concrete  structure. But now we doubt it,” said Dr Sanil. So, when we are told that the very same contractor will be resuming construction with a different design, it is a great cause for worry, he said.

‘Need full-time special officer’
“For us, it is a matter of concern that the same special officer, same special project vehicle and the same contractor are still on board,” said Dr Sanil. According to him, members of the movement have written to the state health minister raising various demands. “We want a full-time IAS officer as a special officer, like how it was done for Kochi Metro Rail. This will ensure the completion of the project at the earliest and no compromises will be made when it comes to quality. It will also do the project good if a technical officer with the right professional expertise, as suggested by the assembly committee, will be appointed to monitor the daily work,” he said.

Members have also suggested that an undersecretary from the health department should be appointed to review the progress weekly.“Also, the health minister and the secretary should visit the construction site. It is unfortunate that neither of them have visited the site once in the past 18 months,” said Dr Sanil.

Inkel’s version
However, according to an Inkel official, no compromise will be made concerning quality. “If the contractor’s work is found to be suspicious, he will be replaced immediately and the work done by him will be demolished. A new tender has been floated for construction of the remaining two blocks of CRCC,” he said. According to him, all the civil works will be completed by September. “Remaining works like electricity and plumbing will be done in the following months,” said the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cancer Day
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp