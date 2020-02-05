Home Cities Kochi

Coronavirus threat: Details of tourists from China in district collected

Directives have been given on precautions to be taken while serving guests from these countries, says DTPC official

Published: 05th February 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

The isolation ward at the Kalamassery Medical College in Kochi, where as many as 12 persons have been quarantined for suspected novel coronavirus infection | Albin Mathew

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Tourism Department and Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) have collected details about 90 foreign tourists who arrived in the district from China and neighbouring countries as part of the precautionary steps against the spread of novel coronavirus (nCoV). The DTPC and tourism officials contacted hotels and homestays and collected the details about foreign tourists who had arrived from China, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore.

D Kamalamma, Deputy Director, Kerala Tourism, said from Sunday, DTPC and tourism department started collecting details about the tourists who have been staying in hotels and homestays in the district. “We have collected the details about 90 tourists who were in the district from China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia till Monday. A majority of them are from China. Most of them left China before the outbreak of coronavirus. They reached Kochi after visiting other states. The number of tourists from China and other countries is likely to change as some hotels and homestays have failed to report to the department,” she said.

Directions have been given to hotels and homestays to report the arrival of tourists from China and neighbouring countries immediately. Similarly, directions have been given on precautions to be taken while serving guests from these countries. “Tourists from China and neighbouring countries will be served food at the hotel rooms. They are requested to stay in the rooms. Screening of tourists arriving from China is taking place at airports,” said S Vijaya Kumar, DTPC secretary.

On Monday, a Chinese tourist who arrived at a homestay in Fort Kochi was denied a room. Later, Tourism Police arrived at the scene and Chinese tourists decided to leave the place. “The incident has not come to our notice. The tourism department has not given any direction to vacate or deny rooms to tourists from China. Directions are given to take necessary precautions,” Vijaya Kumar said.

Following the detection of coronavirus cases in the state, foreign tourists have been cancelling their tour programmes to Kerala. Homestay owners are worried that their business will be hit badly. “This is the peak time of foreign tourist arrivals in Fort Kochi. However, as three nCoV cases have been confirmed in the state, tour cancellations have increased for the past two days. As several European countries have directed their citizens against travelling to countries where coronavirus cases have been detected, our business will be affected. Apart from foreign tourists, cancellation of domestic tour bookings were also reported. It is a huge setback for the industry which was recovering from the nipah outbreak and flood,” said M P Sivadathan, director of Kerala State Homestay and Tourism Society.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp