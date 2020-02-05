Court fiat on Nadakkavu fireworks case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday directed the government to check whether the insurance plan submitted by Nadakkavu Bhagavathi Temple committee before the additional district magistrate was valid in the fireworks case. When the case came up for hearing, Government Pleader B Vinitha submitted that the committee had violated the norms. “They burst banned crackers like ‘amittu’. According to guidelines, a safe distance of 100m between fireworks display site and spectators has to be maintained. However, it was not followed,” said the pleader.