Foster home for abandoned canines

Dogs with amputated limbs and those that have lost their eyesight, all have found a happy home here.

Published: 05th February 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Johney Vendrappillil and wife Reena with the dogs they rescued

By Linta Mary Philip
Express News Service

KOCHI: Johney Vendrappillil and Reena Johney, a couple from Irumpanam,  have fostered hundreds of injured and abandoned dogs over the past two decades. It all started back in 2001 when they took in an injured puppy from the roadside and gave it a home. Cut to 2020, the two-acre fruit farm they own is home to around 30 dogs rescued from across the city.                                      

Dogs with amputated limbs and those that have lost their eyesight, all have found a happy home here. These animals are often found by rescue teams and organisations in pathetic conditions, suffering from various skin diseases and infected wounds, and brought to the farm.

While taking care of these dogs is no cakewalk, the couple’s love for animals motivates them to keep their doors open for animals in distress. New additions to the farm are sterilised and treated for any existing conditions.

Through years of experience, they have gained the basic know-how of dealing with sick and injured dogs. The knowledge comes in handy, considering that the city does not have any government facility specialised in pet treatments, while one of the only two private hospitals charges rates high enough to scare away any good doer.    

“Dogs are the most loving of creatures. Narratives about stray dogs that bite and trouble the public are one-sided. They turn ferocious when left hungry for days on end. A dog that has had its fill will never cause any trouble,” says Johney. “There are a lot of people in the city who feed stray dogs, but they often face flak,” he added.

“Sterilisation charges at private hospitals range from `2,000 to `4,000. People will be willing to bring in their dogs for sterilisation if a proper government-funded mechanism is in place,” says Reena. The farm also acts as a temporary foster home for wounded eagles. The birds are mostly rescued from near the Naval Base at Willingdon island, where pellets are shot into the sky to keep birds away.

Apart from the dogs at the farm, their apartment too is home for rescued cats.   The retired stockbroker couple spends their evenings at the farm, tending to the plants in the company of the canines. The dogs cohabit peacefully with a dozen hens that roam about.It takes around `50,000 per month to take care of the dogs.

