Girded for the startup launchpad

KOCHI: The one-year-old Integrated Startup Complex in Kalamassery, Kochi, claimed to be South Asia’s largest innovation hub, has grown out of its training leads and is now catering to the ambitions of hundreds of entrepreneurs. With the launch of the super fab lab, ISC is on track to achieve the goal of providing all necessary facilities to make Kerala the hub of innovation and ‘Make in India’ dream.

According to Saji Gopinath, CEO, Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), the complex is growing in stature. “With the first of two big buildings in Phase II of ISC all set to be commissioned in August this year, the complex will be the largest startup ecosystem in the country providing space, technology and expertise to budding entrepreneurs from every stream,” he said.

According to him, once all the buildings are commissioned, ISC will have around half a million sqft space for startups. “The new buildings have been designed to be a work, play and live space. The aim is to get startups, especially those into hardware, from all over the country to come here and set shop,” said Saji. According to him, the buildings will also house specialised incubators. “People will have all the facilities needed right where they work. So it will be like work-from-home culture,” he added. “Also, the commissioning of the super fab lab, which is the second-largest in the world, will give the the hardware startups in the state technological advancements needed to plan, prepare and manufacture their products,” said Saji.

BioNest Biotech Incubation Center

The BioNest Biotech Incubation Centre at Kinfra was set up to nurture emerging biotech/life science startup ventures by providing incubator facilities and state -of-the-art biotechnology instrumentation platforms to promote and develop new entrepreneurs. It also aims to provide such instrumentation platforms for Small and Medium-scale industries (SME’s), academic Institutions and hospitals to further their research programs in biotechnology, life sciences and biomedical sciences. Bionest is also providing short term industrial training courses as well as facilities to M.sc/B.Tech/M.Tech Biotech students to carry out their dissertation and project work.

The Bionest building is a two floor facility spread around 42,000 sq. ft comprising of incubation spaces for Biotech startups, R & D Labs, facilities like Effluent Treatment Plant, DG Back up and all other facilities necessary for biotech startups to begin their operations. Bionest will provide a four-year incubation facility for start-ups and the required infrastructure for new companies to work independently thereafter.

Technological assistance and support is imparted through the maturation phases of the start-ups until their progression into a full-fledged company. Bionest will execute the hand-holding task of assisting the start-ups in handling intellectual property rights, regulatory, and venture capital support. The centre houses common equipment and facilities like tissue culture, analytical and QC laboratories, with funding

support from the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India.

BRINC accelerator

Brinc runs a three-month Hardware and Internet of Things (IoT) accelerator programme twice a year in Kochi. The goal is to develop the state as the prime destination for startups from all over India, wanting to develop IoT & Connected Hardware businesses. The Brinc program provides comprehensive support to mid-stage startups with a working prototype, ready to move to their design for manufacturing (DFM) phase.

The funding

Up to $250,000 USD is given in exchange for 12.25% - 22.42% equity in the facility. The funding amount will be paid via a three gate payment tranche. As the startup progresses through the accelerator program, more cash will be unlocked to help support it from product development to the first sale.

Gate 1 Tranche - $40,000 USD

Gate 2 Tranche - $80,000 USD

Gate 3 Tranche - $130,000 USD

In addition to funding, Brinc also provides mentorship, investor networking, a customized curriculum, technical onsite training, an international startup perks package, and continuous support to help get the early stages of the startup running properly.