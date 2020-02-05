Kochi to host global meet on integrative oncology

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Specialists from India, Germany, US, UK, Austria, Switzerland, Australia, South Africa and other countries will participate in the first-ever global oncology conference on integrative medicine to be held at Le Méridien in the city on February 8 and 9.

The ‘International Conference on Integrative Oncology 2020’ (ICIO 2020) is being organised by Global Homeopathy Foundation (GHF) and will be attended by top oncologists representing medical, surgical, radiation, haematology, paediatric and gynaecology specialties.

Dr Sreevals Menon, managing trustee of GHF, said there will be four moderated panel discussions during the conference with AYUSH/TCAM (Traditional, Complementary and Alternative Medicine) oncology experts, including Dr Michael Dixon, chair to the Prince’s Foundation of Integrated Health, UK, set up by the Prince of Wales, Dr Manfred Mueller, US, Dr Ioannis Papasotiriou, Greece, Dr Issac Mathai, Bangalore, Luke Coutinho, celebrity onco-nutritionist and Aliya Almoayed from Bahrain, taking part.

The event will highlight doctors, researchers, medical scholars and oncology enthusiasts among public to the novel possibilities in integration of different oncology care streams.