Home Cities Kochi

‘Krithi 2020’ from Thursday

A total of 205 litterateurs and thinkers will take part in 68 sessions in the festival.

Published: 05th February 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The third edition of Krithi International Book Fair and Knowledge  Festival is all set to produce some colourful and enlightening days at Marine Drive here which is set to host the event from Thursday to 16. The preparations for the event are going at a fast pace. Litterateurs Prof M K Sanu and Dr M Leelavati will declare the festival open at 6 pm on Thursday. The public can visit the stalls from Thursday noon itself. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the cultural meet to be held in connection with the event at 3 pm on February 15.

The State Co-operative Department is organising the event in association with Sahitya Pravarthaka Co-operative Society (SPCS). Poet and president of SPCS Ezhacherry Ramachandran said the historic literary festival of Central Kerala is set to become a huge success this time after its mesmerising first two editions.
A total of 150 publishers will array book in 250 stalls at the exhibition scheduled to be held from February 6 to 16.

As in the previous editions, students from across the state will be given book coupons worth Rs 1.5 crore under the scheme ‘one book for one child’. The scheme implemented through the local co-operative institutions has opened the gates for a unique cultural pilgrimage.

A total of 205 litterateurs and thinkers will take part in 68 sessions in the festival. They include Jnanpith winners Prathibha Rai and M T Vasudevan Nair, A R Venkitachalapathi, P Sainath, Shashi Tharoor and Dr Badri Narayanan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp