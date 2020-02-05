Maradu demolition: Filmmaker Amal Neerad and 3 others to get compensation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Justice K Balakrishnan Nair Committee, constituted to look into the disbursement of compensation to Maradu flat owners, on Tuesday ordered that filmmaker Amal Neerad, who owned a flat at Holy Faith H2O, is eligible to get Rs 25 lakh compensation.

Amal Neerad and three other flat owners were denied compensation earlier as the committee took into account only the payment made by the first owner to the builder.

The four flat owners submitted that they purchased the flat from persons, who were directors of Maradu Homes Pvt Ltd. Going by the order of the apex court, the present flat owners are entitled to get compensation as it is the flats owned by them that were demolished. “The fact that they purchased it from persons who were directors of Meadow Homes will not disentitle them to stake their claim for compensation,” said the committee.