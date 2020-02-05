Police track down couple who dumped foetus in canal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police on Tuesday identified the couple who allegedly dumped a newborn in a bucket, that was found floating in Perandoor Canal recently. They have also identified the clinic where the abortion took place.

According to police, the couple was identified after they tracked the hospital where the abortion took place. “We have issued a notice to the hospital authorities and the couple to give their statements on the reason behind aborting the foetus. The initial probe and postmortem reveal that the abortion was carried out legally,” said an official.

Usually, hospitals handover the aborted foetus to the parents for conducting funeral. “The couple claim that they dumped the foetus as they had no money to conduct the rituals. However, a clear picture about their intention will only be revealed after interrogating them on Wednesday,” added the official.