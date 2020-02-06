Actress abduction case: Witnesses to be examined on Thursday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Additional Special Sessions Court, which is conducting the actor abduction case trial in which actor Dileep is an accused, on Wednesday examined the husband of the victim and the owner of a wayside eatery from where the accused persons dropped in to have food before the incident.

Though the court had scheduled to examine the mother of the victim on Wednesday, she couldn’t reach the court. The court will examine actor Lal and his family members on Thursday.The prosecution examination and cross-examination of the two witnesses were held.

Five witnesses to be examined

The court has issued summons to actor Lal, his wife, son and daughter-in-law to appear for witness examination on Thursday. The brother of the victim will also be examined on Thursday. The actor was allegedly abused in an SUV owned by a relative of Lal. After the incident, the victim was thrown out of the car near Lal’s house, from where the police was informed.

Forensic lab report

Dileep is likely to receive the report from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Chandigarh regarding the authenticity of the visuals of the victim on Thursday. The Supreme Court had directed the actor to seek help of CFSL to verify the authenticity of the visuals, following his plea seeking a copy of the visuals. The Additional Special Sessions Court has sent two police officials to get the report from CFSL, Chandigarh on Monday. After receiving the report, the Dileep’s counsel will cross-examine the victim. The court had framed charges against 10 persons in the case - Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, Manikantan, Vijesh, Saleem, Pradeep, Charly Thomas, Dileep, Sanal Kumar and Vishnu. On February 17, 2017, a film actress was abducted and molested inside a moving vehicle.