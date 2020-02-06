Collector issues directive to tourism stakeholders

By Express News Service

KOCHI: District Collector S Suhas on Wednesday urged stakeholders in the tourism sector to exercise extreme caution in the wake of the threat posed by coronavirus. He was speaking at the meeting of travel and tourism sector representatives convened at the collectorate.

Suhas took stock of the number of tourists from coronavirus-hit countries who had arrived in the district in recent weeks. He said arrangements have been made at the airport and seaport to screen tourists arriving here. And any suspicious case should be reported to the health department. Authorities should take necessary steps to prevent such persons from mingling with the public. Squads have been set up to monitor coronavirus cases in the district and hotels and homestays can seek their assistance. However, the precautionary measures should be taken with the cooperation of tourists. It should be ensured that these do not lead to panic reaction. Hotels, homestays and tour operators should advise tourists on the precautions to be adopted. Representatives of Kerala Hotel and Restaurants Association, Kerala Tourism Development Corporation and amusement parks attended the meeting.