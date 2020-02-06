Home Cities Kochi

Food for the soul

By Shevlin Sebastian
Express News Service

KOCHI: City-based nutritionist and dietician V Gayathri speak about a variety of personal issues and our reactions to it in her latest book ‘Diet and Meditation for emotional eating’. Inner child and emotions; food, nutrition and energy; sexual and emotional abuse—the reason for obesity and diet and emotions during school are some of the topics she handles. “The trigger for almost every ailment, physical or mental, lies in our childhood. In our society, we are not discouraged from expressing our true feelings so we don’t hurt anyone else, and we end up suppressing them,” she says.  

Gayathri suggests that writing about traumatic incidents can help the healing process. “After you write something, you should burn the paper, symbolic of cleaning yourself,” she says. Another way is to smile often. “It is one of the most powerful triggers of positive energy. You should also learn to love yourself. And do meditation, too.” Gayathri adds.

Another important quality is gratitude. Gayathri tells her clients to maintain a gratitude journal. “An attitude of gratitude can change your life,” says Gayathri. “When you start the day by writing a few lines of gratitude, it helps your subconscious mind to seek out more positive things around you,” she says, adding that this exercise may be done at night before bed too. “Initially, you may struggle to name three things but when you start doing it daily, the list will grow longer,” she says.

Gayathri believes that the positive impact of an individual can, in turn, transform his family and friends, eventually building a community of love. “Each one of us should remember that human potential and energy are limitless,” she says.

