Govt must hear Churches, says Alencherry

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The government’s proposed bill for making burial a right of every Christian at their parish cemetery should be finalised only after hearing all churches, said Syro-Malabar Church head Cardinal Mar George Alencherry. “It is a good move by the government to come up with a bill in this regard. However, the draft bill, which is now under consideration, is vague. It is also likely to hurt the sentiments of believers and may limit the freedom the Constitution guarantees to religion,” he said.Hence, the government should consult all churches and hold discussions with the heads before the promulgation of the law, he added.