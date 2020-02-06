Homemakers to House makers

Home Cities Kochi

Meanwhile, the Kudumbashree Mission is planning to train the workers in new construction methods using ferro-cement.  

By Shainu Mohan
KOCHI: The women masons of Kudumbashree Constructions, a microenterprise of Kudumbashree Mission, is scripting history by constructing low-cost homes for the flood-hit and other homeless in the state. Making their way into an industry dominated by men, they are taking up low-cost housing projects that are usually ignored. Kudumbashree Constructions is expanding fast in the state.

Currently, there are around 288 construction units in the state, employing over 2375 women.  So far they have completed around 428 cost-effective homes in the state, while 65 projects are under progress. They have helped many downtrodden in the society, realise their dream of a roof over their head by constructing low-cost homes falling within a budget of Rs 2.5 lakhs to `4 lakhs. They recently finished the construction of 121 houses as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Ramoji Film City at Alappuzha for a total budget of Rs 7 crores.

Deena Paul, hailing from Aluva in Ernakulam, is one of the veterans in the field. “It’s never been easy to venture into such a male-dominated industry. We started back in 2014 and since then it has been a challenge to get work. There were 40 of us and there were not many avenues to practice the work. Gradually we started taking up government projects which had no takers. We constructed homes for tribals for Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh,” said Deena. She added that getting work continues to be a struggle due of the lack of accreditation from the state government.

“We have asked for 25 percent reservation in government projects for women. Its a very competitive and male-dominated sector and reservation would help us get good projects. Once we get the accreditation from the government we will be able to take up PWD works,” added Deena.

Meanwhile, the Kudumbashree Mission is planning to train the workers in new construction methods using ferro-cement. “We are planning to give them training in construction using ferro cement, it is cost-effective and less time-consuming. Also, we have recommended the government to give accreditation for units which have completed construction of four houses,” Nisanth GS, project coordinator and State  Assistant Programme Manager of Micro Enterprise, Kudumbashree. Kudumbashree is also planning to form a state-wide construction contract firm owned by women construction groups, to take up big projects.

