KMRL, French Development Agency ink pact for non-motorised transport

KOCHI: As part of its efforts to improve landscaping of areas along Kochi Metro corridor, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) will implement an action plan with special focus on non-motorised transport.

The development of major junctions, landscaping,pedestrian facilities and cycle tracks are also a part of the plan. KMRL, on Wednesday, signed an agreement with AFD (French Development Agency) in this regard. The French agency had also provided financial support to the Kochi Metro Rail project.

As per the agreement, AFD will provide an amount of Rs 239 crore for non-motorised transport projects and urban place-making initiatives along the Metro corridor.

“Through this funding, KMRL is planning to improve land planning and landscaping around Kochi Metro stations and on arterial roads to facilitate the access of cycles and pedestrians. There is also a plan to improve junctions like Petta, Vadakkekkotta and SN Junction,” said KMRL managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma.

As part of the project, KMRL is planning to construct parking spaces for vehicles at Metro stations, including multi-level car parking facility. As part of pedestrian facility improvement, footpaths in front of stations will be revamped. The existing manholes and facilities will also be restructured.“The AFD partnership will help improve connectivity to Metro stations and other mobility hubs,” said Sharma.

Familiar ground

The French agency has already done a detailed evaluation of projects such as Kochi Metro’s Phase-I, and Phase 1(b) extensions, NMT projects from Aluva to SN Junction and Vyttila Mobility Hub projects