Krithi 2020 to have 10 scintillating art nights

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of ‘Krithi 2020’, as with its earlier editions, there will be an art fest on all the 10 days, from Friday at an exclusive 8,000-sq ft venue adjacent to the exhibition hall.

Scheduled at 6:30 pm everyday from Friday to February 16, the programmes vary from kathakali to kathaprasangam and yakshagana to fusion music. On Friday, Kasaragod Yaksha Ranga will stage a

yaksha ganam performance while on Saturday, KPAC will stage its drama ‘Mudiyanaya Puthran’, a widely staged play by KPAC second only to ‘Ningalenne Communistakki’.

On Sunday, Kottakkal PSV Natya Sangham will stage kathakali ‘Arjuna Vishada Vritham’ and on Monday, Thrissur Karinthalakoottam will perform nadan pattu.

On February 11, a fusion music programme by Lovely Janardan will be held and on February 12, Sufi music will be performed by Ashraf Hydrose. On February 13, double Thayambaka by Kalloor

Unnikrishnan and Poroor Unnikrishnan will be staged, on February 14 the speciality will be the kathaprasangam by Dr Vasanthakumar Sambasivan.

On February 15, Carnatic recital by M K Sankaran Namboothiri will reverberate on the space and on February 16, a ganamela will be staged by Kollam Abhijith and party.