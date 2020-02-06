Home Cities Kochi

On their toes, literally 

While the Kerala Shops And Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Act, 2018, came as a breather for
saleswomen in Kochi, things aren’t rosy in suburbs

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: In a prominent textile shop in Kochi, saleswomen have no complaints. They have adequate seating, toilet facilities and sufficient breaks. “We’re also provided transportation from our hostels to the shop,” said Rakhi Mohan, a salesgirl at Utsav Celebrate. This comes after the state government proposed amendments to an Act which stipulated better working conditions, in June 2018.

The Kerala Shops And Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Act, 2018, was a breather for saleswomen who had fought a battle for nine years, demanding the right to sit. Nonetheless, have all shops turned over a new leaf to protect the wellbeing of their employees? Express takes a look.

As per Section 21B of the law, ‘In every shop and establishment, suitable arrangements for sitting shall be provided for all workers to avoid ‘on the toes’ situation throughout the duty time.’ Kalaiyarasan D, floor head, Chennai Silks, said: “We’ve provided seating for all our staff. This was already in place before the act. They have 30-minute intervals for food. And can take toilet breaks whenever required. As long as customers are not being ignored, they can converse among themselves too,” he said.

However, the situation isn’t rosy in the suburbs. Remya S (name changed), a staffer in a textile shop in Tripunithura, complained that in smaller shops, despite seating facilities, taking a break is not an option. “Work becomes extremely hectic during rush hours. As the number of staff is less, the four of us who work here have to attend to customers all the time and have to stand for hours. But we can’t complain, lest we losing our jobs,” she said.

Despite the law, such unfair practices are widespread across the state, according to Viji Palithodi, a women’s rights activist, who spearheaded Penkoottu and Asankhadita Meghala (unorganised sector)Thozhilali Union.

She said under the constant glare of CCTVs, workers could be maintaining their silence over the dissatisfactory working conditions, in fear of their job safety. “We continue to receive calls over the discontentment workers feel daily. However, as I’m directly involved in Kozhikode, the impact is more and violations less. The government has sincerely passed the law but it remains at that. Most often, shop owners get a whiff of the inspection notice, so they arrange adequate seating a day prior. Officers concerned must responsibly and strictly enforce the law and see to it that it is being followed,” she said. Viji, who appeared in BBC’s 100 women of 2018, added that there should be a mechanism in place to see that laws are implemented.  

To prove more effective, T K Moosa, district secretary of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti (KVVES), said that employees have to come forward and raise complaints without fear. “If a staffer faces workplace harassment purely based on the complaint filed, then we will support the staff and do the needful. However, when investigated, the issues must be true,” he said.

The secretary also said that complaints were fewer in Kochi city.“We haven’t received many complaints about working conditions in shops, within the city. After the law was passed, KVVES had sent the information notice to all units, citing that employees must have adequate facilities. Regarding the availability of toilets on every floor, shops that are spread over 500 square feet must mandatorily have them on the very floor. The rest should have toilets within the building. Older structures, however, may not have such facilities,” he said.

Inspections are carried out every two months and violators are issued notices, said V B Biju, district labour officer. “Around 85 per cent of the shops in Kochi continue to follow the  regulations such
as seating and breaks” he added.

