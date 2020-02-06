Seeding Kerala Summit from Friday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The two-day ‘Seeding Kerala’ will begin here on Friday, with Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan inaugurating the investment summit that will bring together leading figures in the country’s startup ecosystem besides senior government officials. M Sivasankar, IAS, principal secretary (Electronics and IT), Government of Kerala, and Saji Gopinath, CEO of the Kerala Startup Mission, will address the opening ceremony of the event at Kochi Marriot Hotel in Edappally.

The fifth edition of Seeding Kerala, which will have 80 select startup ventures from the state participating along with 200 investment experts, facilitates interaction between investors and entrepreneurs, besides presentation of startup ideas and analysis of various business models. It is also set to host an ‘Investor Café’, providing special interaction facilities between investors and 30 startups from a national contest.

The key areas of focus will be investor awareness, investment opportunities and investment strategy.