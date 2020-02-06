Thirty packets of ganja seized from toy at Kochi airport

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Thirty packets of ganja weighing nearly 1kg which were to be smuggled out to Sharjah were seized from a stuffed toy at Cochin International Airport on Wednesday. The courier packet containing the toy was sent from DHL’s Kollam office to its office at the airport.

Security personnel became suspicious when the toy was scanned. They informed the Excise Circle Office in Aluva and a team comprising circle inspector Sojan Sebastian, preventive officers M K Shaji, V S Shaiju, Basant Kumar and Anoop reached the office and seized the 30 packets, each containing 33gm of ganja. According to Sojan Sebastian, the courier was sent by a person named Sanju Samuel.

“The packet was addressed to one Nizar of Al Brizim company in Sharjah. We have registered a case against Sanju and have informed the Kollam Excise office. He will be arrested and further details retrieved,” said Sojan.

Currently, the Excise department has not registered a case against Nizar. “His involvement in the case is not yet confirmed. This can be only known once Sanju is in our custody. A case will be registered and investigation started against him if his involvement is confirmed,” he added.