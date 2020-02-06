Home Cities Kochi

Thirty packets of ganja seized from toy at Kochi airport

The courier packet containing the toy was sent from DHL’s Kollam office to its office at the airport.

Published: 06th February 2020 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Ganja seized from a stuffed toy at Cochin International Airport

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Thirty packets of ganja weighing nearly 1kg which were to be smuggled out to Sharjah were seized from a stuffed toy at Cochin International Airport on Wednesday. The courier packet containing the toy was sent from DHL’s Kollam office to its office at the airport.

Security personnel became suspicious when the toy was scanned. They informed the Excise Circle Office in Aluva and a team comprising circle inspector Sojan Sebastian, preventive officers M K Shaji, V S Shaiju, Basant Kumar and Anoop reached the office and seized the 30 packets, each containing 33gm of ganja. According to Sojan Sebastian, the courier was sent by a person named Sanju Samuel.

“The packet was addressed to one Nizar of Al Brizim company in Sharjah. We have registered a case against Sanju and have informed the Kollam Excise office. He will be arrested and further details retrieved,” said Sojan.

Currently, the Excise department has not registered a case against Nizar. “His involvement in the case is not yet confirmed. This can be only known once Sanju is in our custody. A case will be registered and investigation started against him if his involvement is confirmed,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ganja
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp