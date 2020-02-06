Youth attacked by bike-borne assailants

KOCHI: A 32-year-old youth was attacked by two bike-borne assailants at Alangad on Monday night. Livin Varghese of Kunnel, Alangad, was attacked by assailants who hit him on the head and face with a stone.According to Alangad police, Livin was targeted as the attackers believed he provided the police with information on the activities of the drug mafia. “Based on Livin’s statement, we have zeroed in on Sudheesh and Saleesh of Kunnappally who allegedly carried out the attack. The incident happened near Kunnappally. Livin was admitted to a hospital nearby and the gash on the face required three stitches,”an officer said. Though a manhunt was launched in the wake of the attack, the duo couldn’t be nabbed.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
EC issues show-cause notice to UP CM Yogi Adityanath for 'biryani to terrorists' remark
Identity of Kashmir buried with exodus of Pandits in 1990: PM Modi in Lok Sabha
Hajipur rape-murder cases: Serial killer Srinivas Reddy sentenced to death
Harvey Weinstein grabbed breast, masturbated in front of me, says model
Rajasthan Royals still hopeful of Jofra Archer playing in IPL