Youth attacked by bike-borne assailants

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 32-year-old youth was attacked by two bike-borne assailants at Alangad on Monday night. Livin Varghese of Kunnel, Alangad, was attacked by assailants who hit him on the head and face with a stone.According to Alangad police, Livin was targeted as the attackers believed he provided the police with information on the activities of the drug mafia. “Based on Livin’s statement, we have zeroed in on Sudheesh and Saleesh of Kunnappally who allegedly carried out the attack. The incident happened near Kunnappally. Livin was admitted to a hospital nearby and the gash on the face required three stitches,”an officer said. Though a manhunt was launched in the wake of the attack, the duo couldn’t be nabbed.