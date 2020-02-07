2 held for gangraping Thai woman

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A friendship that began through Facebook ended up as a curse for a 40-year-old Thailand national on Wednesday after the person she had befriended via the social networking site allegedly raped her with the help of his friend here.

The Ernakulam Central police arrested Mohammed Insaf AT, 32 – the woman’s friend – and Ansarudin T, 32, of Cheekode in Malappuram based on the woman’s complaint.

As per the complaint, the woman had come to Kerala to meet her son who studies in a boarding school in Malappuram. Insaf had befriended the victim on Facebook six months ago and used to make arrangements when she travelled to Kerala. This time, Insaf had invited her to the hotel here where he was staying. She arrived and checked-in. They went to Malappuram to meet her son. Later, they returned to the hotel and she started preparing for her flight back to Thailand.

“The victim said Insaf called her to his room on Wednesday night. His friend Ansarudin was hiding there without her knowledge. The woman alleged they raped her in the room,” said an official. However, the woman managed to flee and approached the hotel authorities. She called her friend, who spoke to the hotel manager in English. The manager then alerted the police. Soon, a police team rushed to the spot and collected her statement.

The accused were apprehended and their arrest was recorded on Thursday. They have been booked under IPC Section 376D (gang rape).

The police officers said the medical examination of the woman was carried out and her statement was recorded before the magistrate on Thursday. “The accused were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody,” said Ernakulam ACP K Laljy.