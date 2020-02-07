Home Cities Kochi

C-hed to take part in World Urban Forum

Published: 07th February 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development (C-hed), an institution established by Kochi Corporation, will participate in the 10th World Urban Forum which will be held in Abu Dhabi from Friday to February 13. The event is being organised by UN-Habitat. C-hed has been selected from among 800 institutions that applied in the ‘Voices from Cities’ category because of the unique nature, character and overall profile of the institution.

“The work and philosophy of C-hed will be presented through an event titled “Institutional innovations linking heritage and culture: Empowering urban local governments in the Global South,” said C-hed director Rajan Chedambath.

One of its kind, probably in the whole of South Asia, C-hed has been acting as a link to the Kochi Municipal Corporation council, private sector think tanks, NGOs, local and international expertise for information exchange and creating learning networks with cities and regions, globally.

“Participation in the 10th World Urban Forum is going to be a major milestone in the history of C-hed, ” he said.

