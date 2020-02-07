Catch the Heatwave

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A great treat is en route for electronic music aficionados in the city. Heatwave, a two-day, summer-inspired music gathering, organised by Kochi-based Kekao collective at Pepper House, the heritage waterfront destination in Fort Kochi. The first edition of Heatwave took place at the same venue last year, in association with Kochi-Muziris Biennale and saw a large gathering of artists & electronic music lovers from all over the world. “The whole plan was to put out a sound we believe in. Electronic dance music in Kochi was always confined to clubs, and we thought it’s about time we gave it a new venue,” says Navath Rahin, founding member of Kekao. Day one will witness a collaboration with Red Bull, where Mumbai-based artist Sandunes will perform ‘Hand of Thought’, a new piano-based project that has been incubated by Red Bull over two years between Mumbai, Berlin and London. She will be joined by city-based live band Delericts and disco evangelist Stalvart John with a DJ set. On day two, catch Italian producers CEM3340, XCPT, Nothus and Delikwe alongside city-based act Obscuit.

Sandunes

Sanaya Ardeshir, aka Sandunes, is loved for her beautiful electronica production which combines progressive electronic elements with unique sounds. At Heatwave, you can watch her explore the intimacy afforded by the piano and new experiments in instrumental orchestrations. She will be accompanied by horn players Rhys Sebastian & Shirish Malhotra and Nathan Thomas on bass.

CEM3340

This mysterious Italian music producer is known for his sci-fi electro cuts. He started with Episode (Polaris 1), followed by Polaris 2 and released two LPs later—Perfect Stranger and Compuphonic. Audience can experience the bliss of analogue production from this artist on Day 2 of Heatwave

Marco Segato

Italian artist hailing from Rome, known for his techno, EDM break and acid house tones. An alumnus of Redbull Music Academy, he is also the co-founder of Neurale Milano and curator of Empty Signal Transmission, a team of event organisers in Italy

The Derelicts

This Kochi-based band features Sreekanth Bhasi, guitarist Sabarish Menon and drummer Biju Karthik alongside Ashwin Nath on the synth and vocals. The Derelicts started out as Nath’s solo project in 2016. Listen to their debut eponymous EP before catching them at Heatwave.

February 7 and 8

At Pepper House, Fort Kochi

Tickets at `2,000

Available on skillboxes.com