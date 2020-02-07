Gulf’s own country

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: You can watch Emirati YouTubers Khalid Al Ameri and wife Salama Mohammed in conversation all day and not get bored. Such is their chemistry, articulation and humour, well transferred on-screen. Widely popular for their comedy sketches on marriage and tackling the life in the UAE, the couple garnered a fan-base for their storytelling skills and humble demeanour. The internet went crazy when Khalid and Salama announced their sojourn to Kochi with a post on social media. The duo talks to TNIE, their bellies full and hearts content.

Why Kerala?

“In the UAE, a significant population of Indians are Malayalis, and the link between UAE and Kerala is many years old. So, if there is one place you can start as an Emirati, it is Kerala. We came via ‘visitkerala’,” says Khalid. (Rakesh Thomas, CEO of visitkerala.ae, a sister concern of Mausam Holidays, Kochi, has been guiding Khalid and his team throughout the trip.) Salama agrees instantly. “I’ve been telling Khalid to come here for years. And now, the time felt right. I began packing before the trip was confirmed,” she laughs.

How was Kerala?

“It’s been crazy, beautiful and bit hectic, as we wanted to see around as much as possible. Four days is too little time, but we got to experience the best the state has to offer—the warmth and hospitality of its people here and their culture,” says Khalid.

Khalid and Salama visited Fort Kochi, the misty hills of Munnar and stayed on a houseboat at Kumarakom. They loved the staple—porotta and beef—and held a meet and greet with their fans before they left Kochi. Above all, the couple was awestruck by the abundant greenery. “When I look out of my window, I see nature and not just buildings. Communities have been built around nature and work with it,” Khalid says.

For Salama, an avid tea lover, meeting Vijayan and Mohana, the tea shop owners popularly known as the globetrotting couple, was a moment to die for. “It was like meeting my idols. And I’m thankful for the hospitality here. It felt like home,” she says. Khalid agrees. “I’m piggybacking on Salama. I like how almost every person has either been to the UAE or has a family or friend in the country. The bond is very deep,” he says.

The couple promises to get their two children along for the next time, as this trip was for business. “You’re never really on a holiday and you’re never really working. It’s a middle ground. It was a priority for us to show Emiratis this part of the world. We shoot and explain first, and then experience it for ourselves. That way, viewers get our genuine reactions,” he continues.

Bridging borders

The Gulf was wrongly perceived as an austere region for a long time. Khalid understands where the perception comes from, but says that it couldn’t be further away from the truth. “I feel like our videos have opened eyes. We have strict laws against bigotry, racism and intolerance. And we’re a country with several nationalities. So, I ask those who ride on other opinions, ‘Have you been there?’. Come and visit. See for yourself how we embrace all cultures,” he smiles.

Vlogging, a dream

From shooting random videos on Snapchat to landing up in CNN for a production, Khalid has learnt the ropes of storytelling and structuring. Does he pay attention to his contemporaries? Salama immediately responds: “He runs after a story that he thinks is worth sharing. I’ve never seen him compare work.” Khalid nods along. “I’m good at storytelling and I’ve never been afraid of cameras. I wanted to start and see where it took me once in my life. I’m at that stage where I make the best of every day, seeing what opportunity tomorrow brings,” he says.