Have a heart, KSEB: Special needs kids suffer as hospital loses power

KOCHI: More than 20 special needs children admitted to Hestia Hospital at Palarivattom were left sweating in the sweltering heat after the KSEB (Kerala State Electricity Board) disconnected the power supply to the establishment in the morning owing to non-payment of bills. The power was restored only by 7.30pm after the district administration and others intervened.

Selected by charitable organisation Life Care Foundation through a medical camp, the children had been promised free treatment and care at the hospital. Until a few months ago, they had been getting good care, said a parent of one of the admitted children.

| Albin Mathew

“However, things changed of late. We came to know the hospital is in trouble,” said the parent.“The kids need very good care. They cannot be reasoned with,” said Fr Jenson Varyath, director, Childline Kochi. He said even those running the charity organisation washed their hands of the matter when the children needed help.

The power supply was disconnected in the morning following which SOS was sent to every authority concerned, he said.

“Then, with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and the district administration getting involved, things began to move at speed and the power was restored. KSEB also promised to not take any action till Monday,” said Fr Jenson.

He said after that, they will have to shift the children to other centres specialising in their care. “It is a huge relief that the Indian Medical Association has come forward to take charge of children’s care,” said Fr Jenson.

An employee at the hospital said the management had not paid the rent for the past two years. “The electricity bills had not been paid for two months. So, it is no surprise that KSEB disconnected the supply,” said the employee, seeking anonymity. “The hospital has no connection with running the Life Care Foundation facility. We just provided them with use of the floor. When we received information that the power supply will be disconnected we asked the parents to take the children home, but they refused,” said the staff.

Fr Jacob Moolakuzhiyil, chairman, Life Care Foundation, said paucity of funds was the root cause of the entire problem. “I have been promised funds to the tune of `40 lakh but have not received it. I feel sad that these children were put through this terrible experience,” he said.

However, top police officers who visited the hospital to take stock of the situation, directed the priest to immediately find a well-equipped facility to house the children. Failing this, a case will be registered against the foundation and the hospital under the (Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. The DLSA has called a meeting of the stakeholders on Friday.