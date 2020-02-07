Home Cities Kochi

Have a heart, KSEB: Special needs kids suffer as hospital loses power

KSEB disconnects power supply to Hestia Hospital for not paying bills | 20 children left in the lurch | Connection restored by 7.30pm

Published: 07th February 2020 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Special needs children housed at Hestia Hospital at Palarivattom | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: More than 20 special needs children admitted to Hestia Hospital at Palarivattom were left sweating in the sweltering heat after the KSEB (Kerala State Electricity Board) disconnected the power supply to the establishment in the morning owing to non-payment of bills. The power was restored only by 7.30pm after the district administration and others intervened.

Selected by charitable organisation Life Care Foundation through a medical camp, the children had been promised free treatment and care at the hospital. Until a few months ago, they had been getting good care, said a parent of one of the admitted children.

Hestia Hospital plunges into
darkness after KSEB disconnects
power supply for not paying bills
| Albin Mathew

“However, things changed of late. We came to know the hospital is in trouble,” said the parent.“The kids need very good care. They cannot be reasoned with,” said Fr Jenson Varyath, director, Childline Kochi. He said even those running the charity organisation washed their hands of the matter when the children needed help.

The power supply was disconnected in the morning following which SOS was sent to every authority concerned, he said.

“Then, with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and the district administration getting involved, things began to move at speed and the power was restored. KSEB also promised to not take any action till Monday,” said Fr Jenson.

He said after that, they will have to shift the children to other centres specialising in their care. “It is a huge relief that the Indian Medical Association has come forward to take charge of children’s care,” said Fr Jenson.

An employee at the hospital said the management had not paid the rent for the past two years. “The electricity bills had not been paid for two months. So, it is no surprise that KSEB disconnected the supply,” said the employee, seeking anonymity. “The hospital has no connection with running the Life Care Foundation facility. We just provided them with use of the floor. When we received information that the power supply will be disconnected we asked the parents to take the children home, but they refused,” said the staff.

Fr Jacob Moolakuzhiyil, chairman, Life Care Foundation, said paucity of funds was the root cause of the entire problem. “I have been promised funds to the tune of `40 lakh but have not received it. I feel sad that these children were put through this terrible experience,” he said.

However, top police officers who visited the hospital to take stock of the situation, directed the priest to immediately find a well-equipped facility to house the children. Failing this, a case will be registered against the foundation and the hospital under the (Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. The DLSA has called a meeting of the stakeholders on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSEB
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp