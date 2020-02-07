International seafood show to display country’s marine wealth

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A wide range of seafood products based on automated and IT-aided pre-processing, processing and storage technology for value addition will be on display for delegates and visitors during the India International Seafood Show (IISS) which gets under way at Hotel Grand Hyatt from Friday.

Close to 350 stalls spread over 7,000 sq m will be set up during the three-day event, being organised by the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA). One of Asia’s largest seafood fairs, IISS will help people know more about the marine wealth of the country, including black tiger shrimp, vannamei shrimp, cuttlefish, pomfret, mud crab, tuna, mackerel, ribbon fish, squid and octopus.

‘Blue Revolution: Beyond production to value addition’ is the focal theme of the IISS, which will also showcase latest technological interventions in aquaculture.

“Experts will deliberate on policies and actionable roadmaps to achieve India’s marine products export target of $10 billion by 2022,” said MPEDA chairman K S Srinivas.

He said the event will allow all stakeholders to deliberate on various aspects of the seafood industry for striking business deals.

It will also provide a scope to tap new avenues and introduce various technology and products to the global market.

Experts from France, Singapore, the UK, the US, Japan, the Netherlands, Germany, Fiji and India will address technical sessions on topics such as ‘Prospective markets & regulatory environment’, ‘Certification, traceability and value-addition’, and ‘Tuna export value chain - Better harvest practices.’

Entry for public on Sunday

Kochi: The three-day India International Seafood Show (IISS) will be open to public on Sunday. The entry ticket, priced at D100 per person, will be available at the venue. In all, the event will host 1,500 delegates, including 57 from 12 foreign countries

No Chinese delegates

Considering the novel coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak, the event will not see participation of delegates directly from China. However, representatives of Chinese seafood firms already operating in India will attend the event, thereby ensure the participation of China, one of the major countries to which seafood is exported from India. MPEDA chairman K S Srinivas said of the total seafood exports from India annually, 16 per cent is to China. “So far, exports to China have not been affected due to the nCoV outbreak. Other than Wuhan, where the virus breakout was reported, there are several provinces in China where there is a good demand for our seafood,” he said.

Thoppumpady harbour to get a facelift soon

The prospects of Thoppumpady Harbour getting a much-necessary upgrade look bright. The plan is to float n special purpose vehicle for revamping the fishing harbour, one of the biggest in India. MPEDA authorities said a project report will be prepared for the purpose.