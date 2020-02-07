Home Cities Kochi

Kochi can breathe easy

Air Quality Index of Kochi has improved, says the data by Pollution Control Board

Published: 07th February 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Come summer, Kochi’s air quality plummets. Not this year. A look at the ambient Air Quality Index (AQI) data released by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) presents a surprising shift in the trend. As per the data, the AQI of not only Kochi but also major cities in the state has improved.

“Even though the parameters are showing only a slight improvement, it is good news,” said M A Baiju, chief environmental engineer, Pollution Control Board, Kochi. According to him, usually from January till June, the air quality deteriorates. “The dust kicked up by the vehicles on the roads and particulate matter from the various construction sites escape into the atmosphere due to the dry conditions prevalent in summer,” he said.

“However, we are surprised by the values this time around,” he said. According to Baiju, there may be many explanations. “However, we can arrive at a definite one only after analysing and discussing the values with the experts,” he said. “One easy explanation might be the variation in the climatic conditions. Unlike in the past, this year we are seeing misty conditions in the early mornings. This might be one reason behind the reduction in the AQI values.”

“The effect of wind might be another explanation. The wind disperses the particulate matter away from the vicinity of the monitoring equipment and hence reducing its concentration to permissible limits,” he said.
According to him, another factor is near completion of all the construction activities. “The work of the Vyttila flyover is nearing completion and the Metro getting commissioned,” he added.

According to him, in the past years, the KSPCB used to direct the local self-government bodies to carry out sprinkling water on the roads. “This was to control dust. But, this time we have not seen any such activities around here. So, the explanation would be a change in climatic conditions,” According to Yedu Krishnan, PCB officer, the variation in NOx (Nitrogen Oxide) concentration seen in the data is due to the lack of a standard control value against which the data collected can be tallied.

“The same can be said for the figures that show how much sun’s radiation is beating down on the state. The figures can be seen in red in the charts provided by the KSPCB because we don’t have any standards to compare it with,” said Yedu. However, from January 5 till date, the AQI in the Kochi is showing a healthy trend, he added.

Work over
Another factor is near-completion of all the construction activities. “The work of the Vyttila flyover is nearing completion and the Metro is getting commissioned, the AQI has improved,”  said M A Baiju, chief environmental engineer, PCB, Kochi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp