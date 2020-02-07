Kochi to get first drive-in-theatre

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There is something about movie dates that entices every couple around the world. Grooveyard Entertainment Division is all set to bless Kochi’s Valentine’s Day eve with a unique movie-watching experience under the starry sky. The city’s first open-air drive-in theatre will be set up at the Sacred Hearts College ground, Thevara on February 14.

“This might be the first open-air theatre to be arranged in Kerala. The concept is popular in metropolitan cities such as Bengaluru and Mumbai,” says Saritha Menon, director,Grooveyard Entertainments.

Couples can drive to the ground and view the movie from their cars or utilise the seating facilities arranged there to accommodate nearly 150 couples. Bean bags and low-bed with bolster will be available for different rates. Viewers will be provided with wireless headsets to enjoy the movies, thereby avoiding sound pollution from blaring speakers.

Evergreen romantic movies like Titanic and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge will be screened consecutively. The shows will begin at 6pm. Couples have the provision to watch two movies on a single ticket. Couples who wish to view movies from their cars will have to get prior permission. Eateries will also be arranged on the ground. It is a couple-only event, and kids will not be allowed inside.