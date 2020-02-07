Home Cities Kochi

Krithi book fair begins

The State Co-operative Department is organising the event in association with the Sahitya Pravarthaka Co-operative Society.

Visitors browse through the books on display at Krithi International Book Fair started at Marine Drive in the city on Thursday | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The third edition of the Krithi International Book Fair and Knowledge Festival got off to a momentous start on Thursday with hundreds of people thronging the Marine Drive venue from noon itself and also for the inauguration in the evening.

Inaugurating the festival along with critic M Leelavathi, litterateur Prof M K Sanu said the search for truth is an unending journey and it does not end with believing in something as perfect truth. “One should have the humility to distinguish what one does not know while amassing more knowledge,” Prof Sanu said.

“It is doubtful whether we will be able to guard freedom with the knowledge that letters give us. Though people like Narendra Dhabolkar, Gobind Pansare, Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh could guard freedom granted by knowledge, they lost their lives in the course of their battle,”said Leelavathi said.

“Without the existence of freedom, secularism and democracy, art and literature won’t be able to survive,” said Cooperation Minister Kadakampalli Surendran in his presidential address.

Spread across 250 stalls, around 150 publishers are displaying books in almost all categories.

