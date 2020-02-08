Atelier of soul travellers

Linta Mary Philip By

Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Atelier’ an exhibition of paintings by 14 artists, is a rare mix of realism and surrealism. A debut experience for most of the participants, this experience was curated by Suresh T R of Prussian Blue Art Hub. “There was no common theme as such. We chose the work of artists who have managed to create their individualistic style,” says Suresh.

‘Chilled Fire’, a painting by Anupama Ramesh, depicts a woman in deep thought sitting by a bonfire. The frame slips into blues with majestic frosty mountains in the background. “This painting was inspired by a picture I saw. I chose the colour scheme to give the frame a laid-back mood,” says Anupama, a homemaker. ‘Rendition’, a series of acrylic painting by Anupama Rajeev, captures Indian dancers in elegant poses. ‘The dancers are moving from darkness to light, it shows their journey towards self attainment. I consider my artwork a journey to self-awareness,” she says.

Preethi Ravi’s series of painting in the backdrop of the Ganges is calm and contemplative. “Art is a break from the daily chores of a homemaker. Painting has always been a passion, but it took a backseat as responsibilities of motherhood took over. Now, I have found the time to revisit and pursue my passion,” said Preethi Ravi. The exhibition is a testament to late bloomers who are reviving their passion for art, which they were forced to sideline.

Vishnu Somasundaram, a retired humanities professor has displayed his abstract work, ‘Awakening’.

The texturised painting which shows a kite-shaped pen nib underlines the importance of education for the uplift of the soul and mind. “I have tried to show how our animalistic tendencies can be tamed through the awakening of conscience,” he says. ‘Mansuetude’ by Asha Nair, depicts a black woman wearing a colourful turban. The subject has a stoic expression and emanates calmness. “The colour black has been sparingly used in the picture. All dark hues have been created by mixing colours,” says Asha.At Durbar hall art gallery Till February 9