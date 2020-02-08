Home Cities Kochi

Cycling push for Kochi trips on track record

In his budget speech, Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac on Friday promised arrangements for creating maximum non-vehicle transportation facilities in Kochi with stress on cycle tracks.

Published: 08th February 2020

Cycling

For representational purposes

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

The budget has stressed on green transportation facilities in Kochi, including setting up of a cycle track. But, stakeholders think it is easier said than done because of widespread encroachments and reckless traffic

KOCHI:  In his budget speech, Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac on Friday promised arrangements for creating maximum non-vehicle transportation facilities in Kochi with stress on cycle tracks. While the suggestion comes as an impetus to cycling, which is slowly turning into a preferred mode of transport everywhere, implementing the same may not be easy in Kochi, considering its unorganised traffic, bad roads and roadside encroachments.

According to Jayakumar J, senior town planner, Ernakulam, setting a cycle track in Kochi is easier said than done. “How are we going to do that? The main roads in Kochi aren’t wide enough to accommodate a dedicated cycle track. Unless we clear illegal vendors off the roadsides, a dedicated cycle track is out of question. For this to happen, we need political intervention. Considering that these encroachments are done with silent support from politicians, I am not very hopeful,” he says.

Nevertheless, he believes it is possible in Kochi which has more or less a levelled terrain. “Demographically, Kochi is perfect for a cycle track. A replica of the model adopted in cities like Bengaluru, which has a successful cycle-sharing system, is perfect for Kochi,” he says. Abraham Clancy Ross, an active member of Cochin Bikers Club, too thinks it is impractical in Kochi. “Small cycle tracks like the one at Panampilly Nagar serves no purpose. We need at least a 30km track for it to be of some use. Even in a fitness perspective, riding one kilometre will do nothing for a person. A rider needs at least five kilometres to warm up. Considering these facts, I don’t think this is going to happen anytime soon in Kochi. Even if it happens, we are pretty sure, it would be encroached on in no time,” he adds.

Failed initiatives
History doesn’t favour the concept either. The previous initiatives to promote cycling in Kochi didn’t fare well. Kochi Metro Rail Limited’s ambitious ‘rent a cycle project’ failed, leaving the cycles to rot, due to bad roads, heavy traffic and reckless motorists. According to a rider, taking off on a cycle on the main road would be suicidal. “Private buses pay scant regard to a cyclist. Considering how reckless and bad Kochi’s traffic and roads are, it is safe to keep away from roads, unless we have a dedicated cycle track,” he adds.
In 2016 and 2018, many memorandums were submitted in this regard, including when Pedal Force, an organisation of bike riders, submitted a memorandum to the chief minister in this regard. However, nothing happened.

Silver lining
With going green being the mantra of this decade, cycling is fighting to make a comeback. Thanks to efforts taken by a few people, things aren’t as bad as they seem. One sector which is at the forefront of promoting cycling in Kochi is tourism.  The first such initiative of District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) launched last year was aimed at providing guided cycle tours for tourists arriving in luxury cruises at the Cochin Port Trust. A prepaid counter operating at the cruise terminal offers a variety of tour packages.  Targeting the current tourism season, DTPC has also set up two more prepaid cycle stands at Fort Kochi and Ernakulam Boat Jetty.  “With the majority of tourists arriving at Fort Kochi making use of services from the boat jetty, cycles are being provided at both ends of the route,” said Vijaya Kumar S, secretary, Ernakulam DTPC. Private operators too have ventured into the space. Goa-based start-up B:Live recently launched their e-bike tourism package that covers major tourist attractions in the city. 

