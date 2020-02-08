Home Cities Kochi

Eyeing the winning strike

Gokulam FC striker Rajesh Soosanayakam talks about his I-League dreams

Published: 08th February 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI:  After suffering from a knee injury that kept him out of the game for over six months, Gokulam FC striker Rajesh Soosanayakam is finally back in the game with the ongoing I-League tournament. A Pozhiyoor native, Rajesh had played the first 11 matches of Gokulam in the 2019 I-League before getting injured. In October 2019, he also featured in the USIC football final, a tournament organised by International Railway Sports Association in France. His team, the Indian Railways, came seventh in the tournament. 

According to the 27-year-old, it was his performance in a practice match of Bharat Earth Movers Limited—a local team that plays in the Bangalore Super Division league— that landed him an invite to the Karnataka Santosh Trophy team. “I had scored a hattrick in the game which impressed the selectors,” he said. He bagged eight goals playing for the Karnataka squad that qualified for the Santosh trophy after a gap of four years.  Rajesh was also the top scorer for BEML at the Bangalore Super Division League in 2013. He joined the team in 2011 following the advice of his mentor and coach Cleofas Alex. Rajesh was coached by Cleofas during his time at SMRC, a Pozhiyoor based football club. “I used to play only sevens tournaments before I joined the academy.

My game improved under his training,” he said. However, one of the biggest achievements of Rajesh’s career came after he joined the Rail Wheel Factory in 2013—he was selected to the Indian Railways team as part of the squad that reached the finals of Santosh Trophy in 2014. Despite his achievements, he was forced to leave the Indian Railways team in 2018. “Because of the lack of U-21players in the team, they decided to opt out of Santosh Trophy. This forced me to join the Karnataka team,” he said. His goal scoring fetched Karnataka a third place finish at the Santosh Trophy after a gap of 14 years. 

“I was the top scorer of the tournament and was adjudged the third-best player by All India Football Federation (AIFF),” he said. The game also opened the doors to I-League. “Even though Chennai City was interested, I chose Gokulam based on the advice of my coach and my interest in playing for a Kerala-based club,” Rajesh said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp