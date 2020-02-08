Eyeing the winning strike

Ramu R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: After suffering from a knee injury that kept him out of the game for over six months, Gokulam FC striker Rajesh Soosanayakam is finally back in the game with the ongoing I-League tournament. A Pozhiyoor native, Rajesh had played the first 11 matches of Gokulam in the 2019 I-League before getting injured. In October 2019, he also featured in the USIC football final, a tournament organised by International Railway Sports Association in France. His team, the Indian Railways, came seventh in the tournament.

According to the 27-year-old, it was his performance in a practice match of Bharat Earth Movers Limited—a local team that plays in the Bangalore Super Division league— that landed him an invite to the Karnataka Santosh Trophy team. “I had scored a hattrick in the game which impressed the selectors,” he said. He bagged eight goals playing for the Karnataka squad that qualified for the Santosh trophy after a gap of four years. Rajesh was also the top scorer for BEML at the Bangalore Super Division League in 2013. He joined the team in 2011 following the advice of his mentor and coach Cleofas Alex. Rajesh was coached by Cleofas during his time at SMRC, a Pozhiyoor based football club. “I used to play only sevens tournaments before I joined the academy.

My game improved under his training,” he said. However, one of the biggest achievements of Rajesh’s career came after he joined the Rail Wheel Factory in 2013—he was selected to the Indian Railways team as part of the squad that reached the finals of Santosh Trophy in 2014. Despite his achievements, he was forced to leave the Indian Railways team in 2018. “Because of the lack of U-21players in the team, they decided to opt out of Santosh Trophy. This forced me to join the Karnataka team,” he said. His goal scoring fetched Karnataka a third place finish at the Santosh Trophy after a gap of 14 years.

“I was the top scorer of the tournament and was adjudged the third-best player by All India Football Federation (AIFF),” he said. The game also opened the doors to I-League. “Even though Chennai City was interested, I chose Gokulam based on the advice of my coach and my interest in playing for a Kerala-based club,” Rajesh said.