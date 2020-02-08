Home Cities Kochi

Global conclave on integrative oncology to commence from Saturday

The event is organised by the Global Homoeopathy Foundation (GHF).

Published: 08th February 2020 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Discussions on providing the benefits of advanced healthcare management to patients, in addition to conventional cancer treatments, will take centre-stage at the two-day International Conference on Integrative Oncology 2020 (ICIO 2020) to be held at Le Meridien, here, from Saturday. The event is organised by the Global Homoeopathy Foundation (GHF).

The conference seeks to be a unique platform for the convergence of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) and conventional streams for oncological care, with like-minded researchers and clinicians undertaking exchange of ideas and methodologies in comprehensive cancer care.

“The conference aims at forming a database for AYUSH-treated diseases while preparing research protocols for AYUSH streams. The recommendations of the conference will be submitted to official bodies like the Planning Board. Study of a person--his psychology and life habits, including the diet he follows-- matters in treatments” said Dr Eshwara Das, chairman of GHF, at a press conference in Kochi.

Over 1,000 delegates from around 30 countries, including specialists from Germany, the US, the UK, Austria, and South Africa, apart from India, will attend the event. Dr Michael Dixon from the UK will be one of the key speakers on the topic ‘Integration in current oncology practices with AYUSH systems- challenges and outcome’. The focus of discussion will be on the relevance of AYUSH streams in oncology care as complementary, alternative, adjuvant and neo-adjuvant. The conference seeks to point out the relevance of AYUSH streams in cancer care including rejuvenation therapies, optimising physiological balances, addressing post-treatment trauma, dealing with metastatic carcinomas or spread of cancer, aged malignancies, triple-negative and double negative breast cancers.

“The conference also seeks to impart general awareness on the scope of AYUSH streams for oncology patients among conventional oncology practitioners,” said Dr Das.

“I look forward to merging the ayurvedic, yoga, homoeopathic and other streams to provide better cancer treatment for my people in Barbados,” said Dr Natalie Noumeh, integrative oncologist from Barbados at the press conference.

Dr Sreevals Menon, managing trustee, GHF; Dr Sandeep Roy, chairman, organising committee ICIO 2020; and Dr Vinu Krishnan, medical officer, Government Homoeopathic Cancer Centre, Malappuram, attended the press conference.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp