Global conclave on integrative oncology to commence from Saturday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Discussions on providing the benefits of advanced healthcare management to patients, in addition to conventional cancer treatments, will take centre-stage at the two-day International Conference on Integrative Oncology 2020 (ICIO 2020) to be held at Le Meridien, here, from Saturday. The event is organised by the Global Homoeopathy Foundation (GHF).

The conference seeks to be a unique platform for the convergence of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) and conventional streams for oncological care, with like-minded researchers and clinicians undertaking exchange of ideas and methodologies in comprehensive cancer care.

“The conference aims at forming a database for AYUSH-treated diseases while preparing research protocols for AYUSH streams. The recommendations of the conference will be submitted to official bodies like the Planning Board. Study of a person--his psychology and life habits, including the diet he follows-- matters in treatments” said Dr Eshwara Das, chairman of GHF, at a press conference in Kochi.

Over 1,000 delegates from around 30 countries, including specialists from Germany, the US, the UK, Austria, and South Africa, apart from India, will attend the event. Dr Michael Dixon from the UK will be one of the key speakers on the topic ‘Integration in current oncology practices with AYUSH systems- challenges and outcome’. The focus of discussion will be on the relevance of AYUSH streams in oncology care as complementary, alternative, adjuvant and neo-adjuvant. The conference seeks to point out the relevance of AYUSH streams in cancer care including rejuvenation therapies, optimising physiological balances, addressing post-treatment trauma, dealing with metastatic carcinomas or spread of cancer, aged malignancies, triple-negative and double negative breast cancers.

“The conference also seeks to impart general awareness on the scope of AYUSH streams for oncology patients among conventional oncology practitioners,” said Dr Das.

“I look forward to merging the ayurvedic, yoga, homoeopathic and other streams to provide better cancer treatment for my people in Barbados,” said Dr Natalie Noumeh, integrative oncologist from Barbados at the press conference.

Dr Sreevals Menon, managing trustee, GHF; Dr Sandeep Roy, chairman, organising committee ICIO 2020; and Dr Vinu Krishnan, medical officer, Government Homoeopathic Cancer Centre, Malappuram, attended the press conference.