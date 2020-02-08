Hi-tech Industrial Corridor project firmly on course

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The master plan activities and formation of special purpose vehicle for the Kochi-Palakkad Hi-tech Industrial Corridor project are progressing.

The special purpose vehicle will have the participation of KSIDC and KINFRA. To implement the project, around 2,000 acres of land has been identified by KINFRA in Palakkad. Of which 1,000 acres of land needs to be acquired using Plan fund and the remaining 1,000 acres KIIFB.

Stating that the government’s emphasise is on implementing major infrastructural development projects, including the Kochi-Palakkad Hi-tech Industrial Corridor Project in the budget, Principal Secretary (Industries) Alkesh Kumar Sharma said it is expected that Phase-1 of the project identified in Palakkad would commence this financial year.

“The state has allocated a substantial amount for acquiring 2,000 acres of land in Palakkad district. The first phase of the project identified in Palakkad will attract an investment of `10,000 crore and give direct employment to 22,000 persons,” said Sharma.

The National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) has already approved the state’s project “Kochi-Palakkad Hi-Tech Industrial Corridor” as a part of the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor Project. The Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial corridor seeks to optimize the economic and employment potential by stimulating investments in manufacturing, agro-processing, services and export-oriented units.