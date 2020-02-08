Kadambrayar kayak coaching from Feb 12

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to popularise kayaking, Kadambrayar Ecotourism Centre will organise Explore Kadambrayar Kayak coaching programme at Kadambrayar boat jetty near Infopark. District Collector S Suhas will inaugurate the programme at 10.30am on February 12. The coaching programme is being organised in association with Kakkanad Sanjeevanam Ayurveda Hospital.

According to Kadambrayar Ecotourism Centre, the programme is intended to create awareness about protecting rivers and other water resources.Coaching classes will be held from 7am to 9am and 3pm to 5pm on weekdays. There will be special sessions on Saturdays and Sundays. For registration, contact: 9961613717.