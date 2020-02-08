Kerala’s first coronary shockwave lithotripsy performed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Doctors at Lisie Hospital performed the state’s first coronary shockwave lithotripsy – a novel procedure to treat extensively calcified blockages – to treat a 76-year-old patient on Thursday. Doctors of the hospital’s cardiology department used the procedure to remove a severely-calcified block in the heart of the Thrissur native, who had undergone bypass surgery 29 years ago. This was done as the 90-percent block could not be cleared through usual angioplasty techniques. The procedure entails inserting the shockwave lithotripsy balloon into the coronary arteries and delivering sonic pressure pulses via emitters in the balloon which weaken and break the calcium.

“After this, the block could be opened easily and a stent was implanted. Shockwave intravascular lithotripsy brings hope to those suffering from an advanced form of coronary artery disease, having angina or heart attack in which the blockage becomes very hard due to deposits of calcium,” said a statement from the hospital. The procedure was performed by a team of cardiologists headed by Dr Rony Mathew and comprising Dr Jabir A, Dr Jo Joseph and Dr Jimmy George.