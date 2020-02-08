Palarivattom flyover: SC stays HC order to conduct load test

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the order of the Kerala High Court directing to conduct a load test on the Palarivattom flyover for determining the structural stability and load-bearing capacity before demolishing it.

The interim order was issued on the petition filed by the state government challenging the High Court order. According to the government, the conduct of the load test was the discretion of it. Expert opinions and reports obtained by the government said that no useful purpose would be served by a load test as the flyover was already in a distressed condition. Besides, there was no clause in the contract mandating a load test.

The High Court had also dismissed the review petition filed by the government stating that the necessity for conducting a load test was specifically stated in the interim order.