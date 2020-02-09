Home Cities Kochi

All is not well in Kochi Corporation’s UDF camp

If the LDF started the term with just the education standing committee in its kitty, it has now established a majority in finance, town planning and health standing committees. 

Published: 09th February 2020 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The factional feud between the ‘I’ and ‘A’ group in the Congress is exacting a heavy political toll from the UDF in the Kochi Corporation. With just eight months remaining for the UDF ruled council to complete its term, the Opposition LDF has gained control of almost all the major standing committees of the corporation. Consequently, this could well undermine the implementation of several pet projects announced earlier.

If the LDF started the term with just the education standing committee in its kitty, it has now established a majority in finance, town planning and health standing committees. With development standing committee chairperson Gracy Joseph being suspended from the Congress for indiscipline, the LDF established its hold over the committee also.

“Though the finance committee and development committee have UDF members as the chairperson, proposals can be implemented only with the endorsement of LDF members,” said K J Antony, Opposition leader. The corporation is a failure in terms of governance and several projects announced with much fanfare are in cold storage.

The e-governance, Smart City Mission and other projects haven’t been implemented. It will become difficult for the UDF to complete the term,” he added.  Corporation LDF parliamentary party secretary V P Chandran said the opposition is supporting the development committee only for implementing the projects.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Corporation
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections 2020: How did voters feel after casting their vote?
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp