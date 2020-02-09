Home Cities Kochi

Many fell prey to conwoman Juli Julian’s honeytrap, but very few complained

Juli, 37, ‘Cheriyapattaraparambil’, Mamangalam, had hit headlines after she approached the police in October 2017 alleging that an attempt was made to sexually assault her on the sets of a film.

Published: 09th February 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: More persons are likely to have fallen into the ‘honeytrap’ set up by city-based celebrity make-up artist, Juli Julian, who was arrested along with her aide on the charge of extorting money from a young businessman. However, there are no other complaints as most of the victims are reluctant to approach the police fearing loss of face. 

Juli, 37, ‘Cheriyapattaraparambil’, Mamangalam, had hit headlines after she approached the police in October 2017 alleging that an attempt was made to sexually assault her on the sets of a film. She had lodged the complaint against the production controller of the movie before then Ernakulam Range IG. Juli was working as the make-up assistant of actor Nitya Menon at the time. “Normally in such cases, nobody will come out with a complaint and this proves a blessing to the perpetrators,” said an officer. 

Juli allegedly enticed the victim to her rented office on Seaport-Airport Road, Kakkanad, where the latter was disrobed and forced to pose nude in front of the camera. KS Krishnakumar aka Ranjeesh, 33, ‘Krishnavilasom’, Athani, who is her alleged accomplice, was arrested by the police on Thursday. The accused extorted money from the businessman after threatening to make public his nude images. Juli, who was close to the businessman, invited him and a relative to the building on January 27. The accused had sent the pictures to the businessman’s friends and demanded Rs 5 lakh. Since he couldn’t pay up the amount the accused took away his car, ATM card, and three mobile phones.

According to the police, the accused withdrew around Rs 50,000 from his account soon after. While Juli was arrested from her beauty parlour at Vyttila, Krishnakumar was nabbed from Kakkanad. “Two others are also involved in the incident. An inquiry based on the mobile tower location of these persons who are on run is underway. The last identified location is Bengaluru and an inter-state probe is also on,” said  A Ananthalal,  CI, Infopark police station.

Beauty consultant to film stars
Juli Julian, who is a beauty consultant to several film actors, has worked with top banners in the Malayalam and Tamil film industry. She was associated with box office hits such as ‘Thattathin Marayathu’, ‘Bhaskar The Rascal’, ‘Bangalore Days’ and ‘Mynaa’. Juli claimed she is a professional beauty technician for leading cine artists and celebrities, including Rima Kallingal, Isha Talwar and others. She also reportedly worked in Tamil movie ‘Mersal’.

TAGS
honeytrap Kochi crime extortion conwoman
Comments

