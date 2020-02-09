Home Cities Kochi

No symptoms, students who returned from China heave a sigh of relief

The day-long efforts of the district administration turned fruitful as the 15 students who returned from China arrived at Kochi airport late on Friday night.

Published: 09th February 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

A scene from the isolation ward of Ernakulam Medical College Hospital, where nearly 12 people have been admitted for suspected novel coronavirus infection. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The day-long efforts of the district administration turned fruitful as the 15 students who returned from China arrived at Kochi airport late on Friday night. The health department confirmed that no symptoms of the virus were found in the students and their samples have been sent to Virology Lab in Alappuzha. The results of the samples will be available in two days and till then the students have been home quarantined with strict instructions not to step out or entertain visitors. They have been directed to remain in isolation at their homes for 28 days. 

Students, who arrived in the state heaved a sigh of relief, thanks to the efforts of the district administration.  It was at 1 pm on Friday that the message of students arriving at CIAL from China came at the Corona preventive control room set up at the collectorate. A meeting was convened by ADMO K Chandrasekharan at the control room at 5.30 pm, in which a decision on arrangements to bring the students to the medical college was taken. Health officer N Sreenivasan was in charge of arranging special ambulances at the airport to receive the students. 

Dr Ganesh Mohan, Regional Medical Officer (RMO) was in charge of coordinating the arrangements at the isolation ward. At 8.45 pm, an urgent meeting was convened by Dr Ganesh Mohan at Kalamassery Medical College Hospital. Arrangements on sample collection and medical examinations were discussed and arranged in such a way to avoid any difficulties to the students. Separate teams were deputed for sample collection. At 10.30 pm, the second review meeting was conducted at the Kalamassery Medical College control room. Officials made sure that all arrangements were completed. At 11 pm, a mock drill of the arrangements was conducted and hiccups were rectified. 

At 1 am the ambulance carrying 15 students from the airport arrived at the medical college. The students were divided into three batches for sample collection and medical examination. The blood and swab were sent to the virology institute in Alappuzha and the results are awaited. It was within one hour that the sample collection and medical examination of students were completed at the isolation unit at Kalamassery Medical College Hospital. Awareness classes were given to students and parents before sending them home. Around 40 staff were deployed at the isolation centre in a short time, which originally had hardly 15 staff.

Awareness classes 
Awareness classes were given to students and parents before sending them home. Around 40 staff were deployed at the isolation centre in a short time, which originally had hardly 15 staff

