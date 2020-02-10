Home Cities Kochi

Probe ordered into construction of bund across Periyar valley canal

The order came in the wake of media reports that some private tour operators were lobbying for the construction of the bund.

Published: 10th February 2020 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 02:13 AM   |  A+A-

The spot near the catchment area of Periyar valley irrigation project where the bund is being constructed.

The spot near the catchment area of Periyar valley irrigation project where the bund is being constructed.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: District Collector S Suhas on Sunday ordered a probe into the allegations behind the construction of a new bund on the Periyar valley canal at Bhoothathankettu here. The order came in the wake of media reports that some private tour operators were lobbying for the construction of the bund.

Officials of the Forest department, which has been asked to carry out the inquiry, said they had already taken note of the violation and a case had been registered. The bund is being constructed across the Periyar valley canal connecting the forest and the mainland.

The locals alleged it was being built illegally to lay a road for allowing visitors access to the resorts and homestays functioning on private land owned by individuals after obtaining pattaya (title deed).

“The bund is being constructed by the tourism lobby. They have the support of local leaders of some political parties. The small path passing through the forest lies in close proximity to the area where the bund ends. The resorts are situated around 1 km away from the spot,” alleged a resident.

“With the increase in demand for spots suitable for adventure tourism, trekking and similar leisure activities, severe land rule violations are being witnessed in several areas close to the forest. The Forest department should seriously look into this,” said another resident.

‘Inquiry on’

Officers with Kothamangalam forest range said they had initiated a probe into the matter and a case was registered on January 10.

“The bund is being constructed at the catchment area of the Periyar valley irrigation project. We had earlier sent a reminder to the executive engineer to take action for preventing the construction,” said PK Thampi, Range Forest Officer, Kothamangalam.

When the engineer failed to act, another reminder was sent on February 2 to take steps for preventing unauthorised entry into the forest area. “Since the engineer failed to act till now, we have recommended that the Irrigation department take action against him,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Periyar valley Periyar valley canal
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp