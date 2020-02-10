Probe ordered into construction of bund across Periyar valley canal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: District Collector S Suhas on Sunday ordered a probe into the allegations behind the construction of a new bund on the Periyar valley canal at Bhoothathankettu here. The order came in the wake of media reports that some private tour operators were lobbying for the construction of the bund.

Officials of the Forest department, which has been asked to carry out the inquiry, said they had already taken note of the violation and a case had been registered. The bund is being constructed across the Periyar valley canal connecting the forest and the mainland.

The locals alleged it was being built illegally to lay a road for allowing visitors access to the resorts and homestays functioning on private land owned by individuals after obtaining pattaya (title deed).

“The bund is being constructed by the tourism lobby. They have the support of local leaders of some political parties. The small path passing through the forest lies in close proximity to the area where the bund ends. The resorts are situated around 1 km away from the spot,” alleged a resident.

“With the increase in demand for spots suitable for adventure tourism, trekking and similar leisure activities, severe land rule violations are being witnessed in several areas close to the forest. The Forest department should seriously look into this,” said another resident.

‘Inquiry on’

Officers with Kothamangalam forest range said they had initiated a probe into the matter and a case was registered on January 10.

“The bund is being constructed at the catchment area of the Periyar valley irrigation project. We had earlier sent a reminder to the executive engineer to take action for preventing the construction,” said PK Thampi, Range Forest Officer, Kothamangalam.

When the engineer failed to act, another reminder was sent on February 2 to take steps for preventing unauthorised entry into the forest area. “Since the engineer failed to act till now, we have recommended that the Irrigation department take action against him,” he said.