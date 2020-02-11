A K Mehera is new deputy chairman, Cochin Port Trust

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A K Mehera assumed charge as deputy chairman, Cochin Port Trust, on Monday. A native of Kolkata, Mehera is a civil engineer by profession. He has more than 27 years of service in the port sector.

After graduating from Bengal Engineering College, West Bengal, in 1986, he completed his Masters degree in civil engineering in 1989 from Jadavpur University, Kolkata. He joined the port sector in 1992 as manager in Kolkata Port Trust.