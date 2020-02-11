Between words

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Walking into Krithi International Book Fair 2020 on Marine Drive would remind you of Frank Zappa’s words—’So many books, so little time!’. In a world dominated by technology and touch screens, we may have started forgetting about books. But the smell of fresh print still brings together the best minds in the world. The fair, being organised jointly by State Cooperative Department and Sahitya Pravarthaka Co-operative Society (SPCS), began on February 7 and has over 250 stalls, set-up by 150 publishers. There is something for everyone—from the serious reader to a comic lover.

Lining the walls, are paintings and photo frames by many established artists as well as school children. ‘Theekkaladal Thuramukhangal’, a photographic study based on C Radhakrishnan’s novel ‘Theekkadal Kadanju Thirumadhuram’ by C Anoj, stands out for its approach. A display of rare frames by George Mathew Kunnummal, who studied species nearing extinction for six years is yet another highlight. He has portrayed many expressions of a dragonfly, zooming in on their lives with his camera eyes.

At the exit wall, you come across many pages of history, juxtaposed neatly against a white banner. A picture of India Press Building, the printing unit of SPCS inaugurated on June 27, 1965; inauguration of National Book Stall’s Thiruvananthapuram Branch by Rajapramikhan Chithirathirunal Bala Rama Varma in 1956; and pictures from the 1924 Kerala floods—of Munnar bazar, a broken Periakanal Road, and Madupatty Bangalow—are sure to catch your eye.

Leading the way

Among the sea of books, is a stall showcasing paintings by Brian Varghese Pradeep and Basil Joseph Varghese. Brian is 26 and falls under the Autism Spectrum, while Basil is 22 and suffering from Asperger’s Syndrome. The duo, that refused to let their limitations get the best of them have created vibrant pieces of art, featuring everything from fruits and trees to people.

“We thought it will be good for them to know that their work is being seen and appreciated. They love to paint and create art. The work they do has encouraged many children like them to come to the forefront of society,” says Anita Pradeep, Brian’s mother, who was handling the stall. The duo has done exhibitions with various galleries in the country, and the Kochi Muziris Biennale.