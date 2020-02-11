Dismantling of illegal bund built across Periyar Valley canal begins

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after District Collector S Suhas ordered a probe into the allegedly illegal construction of a bund across the Periyar Valley canal at Bhoothathankettu here, the Irrigation Department on Monday began dismantling the structure.

A team of officers from the department, including the assistant executive engineer, visited the spot. The workers dismantled a portion of the bund which, said Forest Department officers, was being built in violation of rules. The remaining portion will be dismantled on Tuesday, said the officers. The work is being carried out manually as JCB and other machines are not allowed in the eco-sensitive zone.

The Forest Department officers said they had served a notice to the Irrigation Department twice to stop the construction of the bund, which is being built across the catchment area of the Periyar Valley Irrigation project. “There is a resort on the other side of the river. Around four to five people possess land there, which they came to own after obtaining the title deed. At present, people reach the resort via the small road which falls under the Forest Department. The department only opens the gate of the road on their request. Another way to reach the spot is through the river using rafts and country boats. This is why they have resorted to the illegal construction,” said a forest official.