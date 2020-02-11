Global meet on climate change

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cusat School of Industrial Fisheries, in association with the department of fisheries, Kerala, will organise ClimFishCon 2020 - a three-day international conference on the impact of climate change on hydrological cycle, ecosystem, fisheries and food security. Kerala High Court Judge Justice Devan Ramachandran will inaugurate the conference at Le Meridian Convention Centre, Kochi, on Wednesday.

Around 300 delegates from 12 countries including scientists, researchers, policymakers, academicians and entrepreneurs will deliberate on the strategies to deal with climate emergency and changing hydrological cycles. There is a need for a focused discussion on climate change, biodiversity breakdown and accompanying risks of extreme climatic events as seen in tropical countries. The theme of the conference is ‘Climate change – effective adaptation for a secure future,” said Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies founder vice-chancellor B Madhusoodana Kurup.