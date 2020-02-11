Hubei returnees test negative for nCoV

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The results of the samples of 15 students, who arrived from Hubei, China, on Friday, have tested negative for novel coronavirus (nCoV). As of now, 332 people are under observation in the district. Those with symptoms of the infection have been directed to remain at home. The samples of the 15 students were sent to virology institute in Alappuzha on Friday.

As per the district administration, 28 more persons exhibiting the symptoms have been advised home quarantine as a precautionary measure. Nine have been excluded from the list as the incubation period ended.

Preventive awareness classes organised by the district administration are progressing and the district surveillance unit functioning at the collectorate is keeping a track of those home quarantined daily over the telephone.

The authorities have made arrangements for the patients to reach hospital quickly if their condition worsens.