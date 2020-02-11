Infopark to get cybercrime police station on Saturday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Infopark campus, where a Cyberdome was opened late last year to provide cybersecurity cover, is all set to get a cybercrime police station on Saturday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the offices of the cybercrime police station, Cyberdome and Infopark police station at a function at TCS auditorium, Infopark.

He will also inaugurate the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, the Lower Subordinate Quarters at Kalamassery, the model of Kochi Police Complex and the anti-narcotics mobile app ‘Yoddhav’ at the function. Kochi police commissioner Vijay Sakhare said the number of cyber crimes can be curbed significantly with the launch of the police station. He also said the department will soon roll out an app for women safety.

The techies working at Infopark are relieved with the presence of the police station inside the campus as it will ensure the campus is always under police surveillance.